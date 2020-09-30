The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its October luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The event, titled “Music to Brighten Our Days,” will be held at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Ln., Altoona.
Speaker Carol Mohr, who is from Stanley, will share her story “What a Drama Queen Knows.” After years of searching for her place in the spotlight, Mohr landed the role of a lifetime. Come along on a musical adventure as Carol shares the “K-N-O-Ws” that made her the woman she is today.
Mohr will also lead a special feature called “Music and Movement,” which is available for all ages.
The meal and program cost $15. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.