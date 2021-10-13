Sorry, an error occurred.
Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its October luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The event will be held at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd.
Speaker Judith Ebert will share her story about childhood abuse, poverty and then finding true love and riches. There will also be a special feature on Sweet Driver Chocolates by Rebecca Flynn.
The meal and program cost $16, and reservations are necessary by Friday, Oct. 15. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
