Valentine’s Day online mystery date
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner during COVID-19, couples may be looking for opportunities to celebrate with other couples in a safe environment. That’s where Hearts Unlimited comes in.
Hearts Unlimited is a new company started during the pandemic by Rev. Ronnie Roll, a local interfaith minister. The mission of Hearts Unlimited is to provide couples with opportunities to keep their relationships healthy and vibrant. To accomplish that, Hearts Unlimited provides coaching, celebrations, couples retreats, community, and events for couples who take love seriously.
“I’m deeply invested in the success of each and every marriage I officiate, and want to help my couples to stay madly, passionately, deeply in love not just today, but 25 and 50 years from now,” Roll said.
The online Mystery Date Night is an opportunity for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day from the comfort and safety of home, have fun, meet other couples from around the world and win prizes while putting a little spark back into their relationship.
What’s the mystery? Attendees won’t know exactly what will happen until an email arrives shortly before the event that lets participants know how to prepare and has a Zoom video invite. Tickets are $97 per couple and are on sale now.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to: http://bit.ly/HeartsUnlimited. For more information, contact Rev. Ronnie Roll at hello@heartsunlimited.org; Facebook: @heartsunlimitedintl; or phone at (715) 967-2488.