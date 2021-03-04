Donations to local non-profits are a common way people choose to make a difference in their community, but one couple is making a huge impact on social justice.
Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, a Chippewa Valley non-profit organization in it’s 14th year, is grateful to accept a generous gift of $15,000.00 from Lloyd and Florence Shepherd.
JONAH’s organizer Lynn Buske expressed her gratitude in recognizing the Shepherd’s gift by sharing, “Many non-profits, like JONAH, are challenged with meeting day-to-day expenses for an organization, so we are so grateful to receive this generous gift.”
JONAH’s membership is comprised of faith-based communities coming together around common values of compassion, inclusion, sustainability and equity. JONAH’s members are involved with local issues such as environment, child Poverty, affordable housing, transit, immigration and criminal justice. The roots of JONAH began in Eau Claire with bringing attention to desired changes in the criminal justice system.
JONAH continues to work in these areas, and the Shepherds found a way to leave their legacy in the community through this gift. JONAH President Sandra McKinney says, “Thank you to the Shepherd’s! I want to especially recognize the great example they set by supporting an organization that works for creating a community that works for all; by investing in JONAH.”