Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch

The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its April luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will be held at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd.

Speaker Heidi Stuber will share an “Amazing Grace story” about freedom and identity in Christ. There will also be a special feature from Diane Bonnin about the Moose Lodge.

The meal and program cost $16, and reservations are necessary by Friday, April 15. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

From staff reports

Recommended for you