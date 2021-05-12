Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its May luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 The event will be held at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd.
Speaker Marilyn Wolkowski from La Crosse will share how she overcame circumstances while suffering from M.S. and a broken marriage.
There will also be a special feature gardening by Carol Cox.
The meal and program cost $16, and reservations are necessary by Friday, May 14. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.