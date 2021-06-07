Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its June luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The event will be held at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd.
Speaker Kimberly Nyburg will take about "God's extreme makeover." At age 30, Nyburg discovered there was hope for messy people like her who had suffered the consequences.
There will also be a special feature on wedding bloopers and blunders.
The meal and program cost $16, and reservations are necessary by Friday, June 11. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.