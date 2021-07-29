Two free Vacation Bible School sessions for children age 3 through eighth grade will take place in the near future, both sponsored by Messiah Lutheran Church. The first Vacation Bible School is a five-day session that will be held daily, Aug. 2-6 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran High School, 501 Grover Rd., Eau Claire.
The second session is a one-day session and will be held Aug. 14 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Island Park Pavilion, 2712 Riverview Dr., Eau Claire. “Children of the Heavenly Father” will be the theme with activities that include Bible lessons, songs, crafts, and games. Transportation can be arranged if requested.
Please call 715-834-2865 for more information, or to register your child. Registrations may also be submitted online at www.eauclairemessiah.com by accessing the registration form from the VBS icon.
Hope Lutheran Church to honor Polden
Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Ln., Eau Claire, will hold a celebration and godspeed to recognize Gary Polden’s retirement as director of music. The Aug. 1 event will begin at 9 a.m. with a worship service filled with music, followed by a reception in Olson Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Polden began as Hope Lutheran’s director of music in 2014. Prior to working at Hope, he was active as an organist/choir director in many other congregations in the Eau Claire area. Polden served as a chaplain’s assistant in the military during the Vietnam War and is one of the founders of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. He also worked for the Grace Foundation, serving the elderly and special needs population.