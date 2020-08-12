Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its August luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. The event will be held at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Ln., Altoona.
Speaker Kay Grudem will share thoughts from her humble childhood, alcohol issues in marriage, death of a daughter and how God gives strength and hope.
The meal and program cost $15. Reservations necessary by Thursday, Aug. 13. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
Holy Rosary Parish to host fall festival
A fall festival will take place Aug. 15-22 at Holy Rosary Parish, N6235 County Rd V, Durand. It includes an online auction, cash raffle and cattle and corn auction.
Bidding for the online auction opens Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. and closing begins Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Auction items include a Packers autographed football, family game night basket and plane ride. View all items and place your bid at seyforthauction.com. Pick up items at Holy Rosary on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Aug. 24 from 3-8 p.m.
For cattle and corn auction info, contact Don Weiss at 715-672-3186.
To purchase tickets to the cash raffle, contact a Holy Rosary parishioner or contact Jill Bauer at 715-672-8455. The grand prize is $1,000. The drawing occurs Aug. 30.
For more information, visit catholictriparish.org.