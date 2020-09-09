Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection invites you to its September luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. The event will be held at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Ln., Altoona.
Speaker Mary Roelofs will share her story about a short segment of her life when she lost her 12-year-old son to an accident and then a false accusation which led to a short jail sentence. Join us as Mary shares how a life turned upside down can lead to a life turned right side up. No matter what life throws you way, there is a way through it!
There will also be a special feature on Maug Cleaning Service.
The meal and program cost $15. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.