STEPHEN MINISTRY: Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore, Eau Claire, will host a half-day introductory workshop Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. regarding a lay ministry known as Stephen Ministry.
Stephen Ministries is an organization based in St. Louis that has provided resources and training for Christian caregiving since 1975. Peace has trained 45 ministers over the past four years.
Stephen Ministers provide one-to-one Christian care to hurting people, who may be experiencing a life crisis or challenge such as divorce, illness, grief, loneliness or family issues.
Check-in and refreshments begin at 8 a.m. For questions and registration, call Stephen Ministries at (314) 428-2600 or visit stephenministry.org/workshop.
Wesleyan welcomes new pastor
Joshua Henderson is a new assistant pastor at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church.
Josh and Emily Henderson have been married for nine years and they have three beautiful children: Eden, Jude, and Esther. Josh grew up in the state of Michigan in a pastor’s home.
He earned his bachelor of science in psychology from Indiana Wesleyan University before moving on to earn a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary. Josh has grown up in the Wesleyan Church and was ordained in 2017. Before preparing to enter into ministry, Josh and Emily both worked in the social work field where they helped foster families receive foster children.
Josh enjoys hockey, football, baseball, and basketball (please be warned, he is a Michigan Sports fan). He also enjoys comic books, coffee, and hunting. Emily enjoys art, gardening, baking, and developing meaningful relationships.
Josh’s favorite part of ministry has been seeing people grow deeper in their faith through the Bible, prayer, and Christian fellowship. His heart for ministry focuses on getting to know others who have questions about their faith, helping people grow in their faith, and seeing the Church grow throughout the world. Josh feels most fulfilled when he can speak genuinely with others about his faith in Jesus, and hear their story of seeking the Lord.