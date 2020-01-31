PreK Camp Out: Messiah Lutheran School invites you to attend our PreK Camp Out if you are interested in enrolling your pre-Kindergartener in the fall on Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire.
This event is for children who will be 4 years old in fall 2020. Learn about the school, play games, have snacks and enjoy story time. For additional information or to RSVP, please contact our school office at school.office@ecmessiah.org or by calling 715-834-2865.