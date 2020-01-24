Jubilee and Gym Floor Dedication: Immaculate Conception Parish is celebrating its 75th jubilee Sunday, Jan. 26 at noon at the parish, located at 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. There will be an elementary school gym dedication named after Tony Olson. School tours will follow the dedication. For more information, contact the parish at 715-835-9935.
Eckankar Sound of Soul: Experience the Sound of Soul Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.