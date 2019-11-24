Eckankar Sound of Soul: Experience the Sound of Soul from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God.
Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
Annual diocesan-wide Advent adoration: Be encouraged to find your one purpose and discover lasting fulfillment in Jesus Christ this Advent season with a special evening from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Joseph’s Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake.
All are invited to bring family and friends of all ages to this free event and attend one, some, or all segments.
Nationally known Catholic speaker, best-selling author, and radio host Jon Leonetti will offer two humorous and inspiring talks.
A soup and sandwich supper is provided in between, and the evening will conclude with a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration with Benediction, accompanied by sacred music and the opportunity to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
A bestselling author, radio host, and father of three, Jon Leonetti believes that our deepest longing for happiness and wholeness is fulfilled in the encounter with Jesus Christ, which he aims to facilitate through humor, prayer and real-life examples from family life and the lives of the saints.
All ages will be graced by this opportunity to take time during the busy season to focus on the most important things and approach Christmas with an extra sense of joy and peace.
A flyer for the event may be found at www.stjosephricelake.org.
From staff reports