Trialogue
The next meeting of the Chippewa Valley Trialogue — a conversation between the three faith groups of Christianity, Islam and Judaism — and sometimes others — is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
The topic will be the Baha’i faith.
The Trialogue meets four times a year at different locations. Meetings begin with a reading of the “Prayer for Peace” followed by an open discussion of the book participants are reading.
All are welcome to attend.