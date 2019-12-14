New Auburn Christmas Concerts: The New Auburn Community Choir will present four 2019 Christmas concerts. The dates are: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Faith Baptist Church in Chetek.
This year, the choir will present Love Made a Way, created by Mary McDonald and Jay Rouse, directed by Scott Jensen with pianist Rhonda Swangim.
Christmas Vacation Bible School: Hosted from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way. This is a great time for children to learn the story of the birth of Jesus, do some crafts/games, and enjoy Christmas music and a snack.
Parents will have an afternoon to do some Christmas shopping or other chores. To register call our church office at 715-834-2865, or email church.office@ecmessiah.org The event is open to all youth ages 4 years to eighth grade. Transportation is available and can be arranged by calling the church office at 715-834-2865. You can visit Messiah’s web site at www.eauclairemessiah.com.
Free Christmas Concert: Immanuel Lutheran High School, College and Seminary Choir will present their annual Christmas concert “Joyful Praises to the Savior of the World,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 North Hastings Way. This event is handicap accessible. For more information, please call the church office at 715-834-2865, or email them at church.office@ecmessiah.org.
Advent Reflection: An hour of Advent reflection will take place Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at St. James the Greater, 2502 11th St. “Word and Music for Days of Holy Darkness” will feature readings from Scripture, saints and poets alternating with songs. No preaching, no collection; just an hour of reflection in a candlelit space.
Lessons & Carols Festival: The third annual Festival of Lessons and Carols will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Avenue. The service, which features the Grace Lutheran Choir and the Pacibells handbell choir, will include scripture readings, choral anthems, bell arrangements, and congregational carols.
Choral anthems will include Malcolm Sargent’s arrangement of “Silent Night”, “Spotless Rose” by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, an arrangement of “Go Tell it On the Mountain” by Stacey V. Gibbs, and a setting of the Advent Prose featuring Dr. Nicholas Phillips on piano. The Pacibells, directed by Karen Lionberger, will perform arrangements of well-known Christmas tunes such as “Mary Had a Baby” and “People, Look East.” Elaine Mann, organist, will begin the service with a Christmas prelude from 1915, “Weihnachten” by German composer Max Reger. Julie DeBoer will conduct the Grace Choir. A free will donation will be accepted, and a reception with traditional Norwegian fruit soup will follow the service.