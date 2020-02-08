Trialogue to meet Sunday: The next meeting of the Chippewa Valley Trialogue — a conversation between the three faith groups of Christianity, Islam and Judaism — and sometimes others — is Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Temple Sholom, 1223 Emery St.
The topic will be “Sin and Forgiveness in our Various Traditions.” The Trialogue meets four times a year at different locations. All are welcome to attend.
Christian Writers Guild to host Speaker Renee Liming: The Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild invites writers to join them Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church for “Inspiration or Imagination” with Renee Liming. Do your stories come from your imagination or your life experiences? Do you dig them out of the past or contemplate the future? Renee will guide members and guests to discover where and how to find their own nuggets that are ideas and stories in hiding as she shares where her material comes from.
With a bachelor of science degree in community health education from UW-La Crosse, Liming is the owner of Lessons for Tomorrow, which creates workshops and seminars designed to trigger memories and preserve legacies. She is currently employed as the director of First Impressions at Bauman Associates in Eau Claire.
WWCWG meets from 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month from September to May at Bethesda Lutheran, 123 W. Hamilton Ave. The group offers Christian fellowship, practical advice, networking, and training opportunities for writers. For more information about membership and fees, see the website at www.wwcwg.com, contact Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207, or email wwcwg.info@gmail.com.