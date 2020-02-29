Variety Show and Dinner: The music department of Hope Lutheran Church will present “Hope Variety Show” on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Church on 2226 Eddy Ln., Eau Claire.
The evening will include a dinner of grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes and applesauce. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include barbershop singing, songs from musical theatre, a glass harp, harmonica group and an audience singalong.
Tickets are $10 for the meal and show or $5 for the show only. Proceeds will go to the church Music Reserve Fund. The event is open to the public. All are welcome. Tickets available by calling 715-832-1414.