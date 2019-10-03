Bethesda Lutheran to host parenting presentation
On Wednesday, October 9, Bethesda Lutheran Church is delighted to host author and speaker Gary Thomas for a special presentation, “Sacred Parenting: How Raising Children Shapes Our Souls.” Gary Thomas is an internationally recognized author and speaker whose ministry brings people closer to Christ and closer to others. He has written 18 books focusing on faith, marriage and family issues.
His presentation, geared to adults of all ages, will be held in our sanctuary from 6:30–7:30. This free event is open to the public.
Youth musical coming to Hope Lutheran
HEAR YE! HEAR YE! “Get On Board” (or, what to do on a rainy day in an Ark) will be presented by the youth of Hope Lutheran, Spirit Lutheran, and the Youth Choir of the Eau Claire Music School on Sunday, October 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.
This musical tells the story of building the Ark and the great flood. Come see animals, rainbows, and hear the voices of these talented children. There will be a short preliminary concert by the Music School Youth Choir prior to the performance. Join us for this family event.
A free will offering will be taken for the Standing In The Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, a singing group for folks with memory loss.
Women’s Connection to host monthly lunch
The Eau Claire Women’s Connection will host its October luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The event will be held at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Lane, Altoona.
Speaker Delores Lissner will share how she found purpose and identity despite an abusive past. Her book, “Be the Miracle” will be available for sale.
The meal and program cost $15. Reservations necessary by Thursday, Oct. 10. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.
Lecture to take place in Arkansaw
Everyone is welcome to attend a special lecture, “The Life and Legacy of Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk” Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Round Hill/Camp Angelus, W6946 Round Hill Rd, Arkansaw.
The lecture will be presented by Mark Thiel, archivist for Native Catholic Collections at Marquette University. Free chili and refreshments afterward. For more information call 715-672-8453 or visit www.roundhillinc.com.
Organ concert planned at Grace Lutheran
The Chippewa Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a Halloween Organ Concert entitled, “Pipe Screams.” The concert will take place on Oct. 25 at 7 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire. A free will offering will be taken. Performers include organists Elaine Mann, Judy Lies, Elaine Lorentzen, Wilma Hovland and vocalists Diana Cataldi, Julie De Boer, and the Bones Singers. Emcees will be Lacy Sahr and Gary Steffenhagen.
