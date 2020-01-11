Christian Writers Guild to Host Guest Speaker Joe Niese
The Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild invites writers to join them Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church for “Writing a Biography – Putting All the Pieces Together,” with Joe Niese. Learn how to gather information, arrange it into a readable form and capture the personal side of an individual.
As a lifelong sports fan, Joe Niese is a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and the Professional Football Researchers Association. He has written three sports biographies: “Burleigh Grimes: Baseball’s Last Legal Spitballer;” “Handy Andy: The Andy Pafko Story;” and “Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach.” He received a bronze prize in Foreword Reviews’ Book of the Year award and the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association State Media Award. Niese resides in Chippewa Falls with his wife and three children.
WWCWG meets from 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month from September to May at Bethesda Lutheran, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. The group offers Christian fellowship, practical advice, networking, and training opportunities for writers. For more information about membership and fees, see the website at www.wwcwg.com, contact Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207, or email wwcwg.info@gmail.com.