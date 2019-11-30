Evening of Traditional Christmas Music: An event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W Central St, Chippewa Falls. It will feature Art Mathews II at the keyboard with soloist Janet Mayer, members of the Holcombe Madrigal Singers, a combined choir from Trinity and First Presbyterian Churches, and the reading of the Christmas Story. A free will offering will benefit the Chippewa Falls Family Support Center and mission support to third world countries water supply. Refreshment and fellowship follow. All are welcome. For more information, call 715-723-5275 or email mgbjork@charter.net.
Annual diocesan-wide Advent adoration: Be encouraged to find your one purpose and discover lasting fulfillment in Jesus Christ this Advent season with a special evening from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Joseph’s Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake.
All are invited to bring family and friends of all ages to this free event and attend one, some, or all segments.
Nationally known Catholic speaker, best-selling author, and radio host Jon Leonetti will offer two humorous and inspiring talks.
A soup and sandwich supper is provided in between, and the evening will conclude with a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration with Benediction, accompanied by sacred music and the opportunity to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
A bestselling author, radio host, and father of three, Jon Leonetti believes that our deepest longing for happiness and wholeness is fulfilled in the encounter with Jesus Christ, which he aims to facilitate through humor, prayer and real-life examples from family life and the lives of the saints.
All ages will be graced by this opportunity to take time during the busy season to focus on the most important things and approach Christmas with an extra sense of joy and peace.
A flyer for the event may be found at www.stjosephricelake.org.
Service of Hope: St. John’s Lutheran Church invites you to Blue Christmas—A Service of Hope at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The church is located at 1804 Highland Ave.
Christmas at Hope: A free concert of Advent and Christmas music will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane in Eau Claire. Participating will be Singers of Hope, Ringers of Hope, Flock of Flutes, Praise Team, and the Orchestra Connection, a group or 26 string players plus harp. Bring a bell to ring during the group carols. Coffee and refreshments to follow concert.
New Auburn Christmas Concerts: The New Auburn Community Choir will present four 2019 Christmas concerts. The dates are: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in New Auburn; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Faith Baptist Church in Chetek.
This year, the choir will present Love Made a Way, created by Mary McDonald and Jay Rouse, directed by Scott Jensen with pianist Rhonda Swangim.