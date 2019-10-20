Organ concert planned at Grace Lutheran
The Chippewa Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a Halloween Organ Concert entitled, “Pipe Screams.” The concert will take place on Oct. 25 at 7 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire. A free will offering will be taken. Performers include organists Elaine Mann, Judy Lies, Elaine Lorentzen, Wilma Hovland and vocalists Diana Cataldi, Julie De Boer, and the Bones Singers. Emcees will be Lacy Sahr and Gary Steffenhagen.
Eckankar Sound of Soul
Experience the Sound of Soul in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Monday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.
TRIALOGUE
The next meeting of the Chippewa Valley Trialogue — a conversation between the three faith groups of Christianity, Islam and Judaism — and sometimes others — is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
The topic will be the Baha’i faith.
The Trialogue meets four times a year at different locations. Meetings begin with a reading of the “Prayer for Peace” followed by an open discussion of the book participants are reading.
All are welcome to attend.