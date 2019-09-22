Eau Claire Wesleyan Church welcomes Joshua Henderson, new Assistant Pastor of Family Ministries
Joshua Henderson and his wife Emily moved to Eau Claire from Merritt, Michigan, arriving on Aug.1. They have been married for 9 years and they have three beautiful children: Eden, Jude, and Esther.
Joshua grew up in the state of Michigan and attended Indiana Wesleyan University earning his Bachelor of Science in psychology. It was there he met and married Emily. Upon graduating, Josh and Emily both worked for three years in the social work field where they helped place foster children with foster families.
Josh then pursued a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, graduating in 2017.
Josh enjoys hockey, football, baseball, and basketball. He is an avid Michigan sports fan. He also enjoys comic books, coffee, and hunting. Emily enjoys art, gardening, baking, and developing meaningful relationships.
Pastor Joshua joins Pastor Mark Nordtvedt, who has been the Lead Pastor at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church for the last 4 years.