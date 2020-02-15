Wedding open house: Christ Church Cathedral will host a wedding open house Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location on 510 S. Farwell St. Tour the decorated church, reception hall and newly remodeled wedding party dressing room to see what a wedding at the church would look like.
There will be desserts, beverages and door prizes. Admission is free. For more information, call 715-835-3734.
Eckankar Sound of Soul: Experience the Sound of Soul Monday, Feb. 24 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the Chippewa Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Discover inner guidance, healing for body, mind, and spirit, and a higher form of creativity by chanting the sound of HU, a sacred name for God. Spiritual discussion and light refreshments afterward.