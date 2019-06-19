MENOMONIE -- The Dunn County Highway Department spent 7.4% more, compared with the past five-year average, to clear snow and ice from the county’s roads in 2018, a highway official said Wednesday.
Dunn County winter maintenance costs were $1.3 million in 2018. The department spent an average of $1.2 million in the 2013-2017 winter seasons, Dunn County public works director John Sworski said Wednesday in a report to the County Board.
That price tag includes labor, equipment and material.
However, that $1.3 million price tag in 2018 only includes costs through Dec. 31, Sworski said.
“We’ve spent just over $1.5 million for the 2018-19 season,” Sworski said. “Hopefully we have a dry October, November and December (this year) … our average is going to skyrocket next year.”
The Chippewa Valley area was hit with several snow-heavy storms and nearly two weeks of below-zero temperatures in early 2019. After a series of storms in February, several farmers and homeowners reported building collapses.
“This last year was something I haven’t seen in 30 years,” Sworski said.
County employees spent almost 7,700 hours driving 17 different county plow routes in 2018.
The department used 12,607 tons of salt-sand on county highways and about 1,689 tons of salt in 2018, according to the report. It also used 14,730 gallons of salt brine on county highways, which Sworski said is used to pre-wet the salt and salt-sand to “stick” the material to the road, speed up the de-icing process and reduce chemical use.
The state reimburses the county for maintaining interstate highways, Sworski said in response to a query from Supervisor Donald Kuether.
Wisconsin is the only state in the U.S. that contracts with its 72 counties to plow and clear ice from state highways instead of buying, using and maintaining its own fleet of trucks, Sworski said.
Other county news
The Wisconsin Public Service commission in 2019 certified Dunn County as one of the first Telecommuter Forward counties in the state, said West Wisconsin Telcom Cooperative operations manager Jim Kusilek.
Telecommuter Forward communities aim to attract economic development, entrepreneurs, remote workers and their families, said Telecommuter Forward consultant Cliff Albertson, who presented to the board Wednesday on broadband internet access.
Close to $1 million has been invested in broadband internet efforts in and around Menomonie in the last four years, Kusilek said: “We hope to continue to apply for more grants and hopefully we can keep building out.”
Also on Wednesday, county Manager Paul Miller announced the date of the annual Dunn County employee picnic: The event is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Wakanda Park in Menomonie.