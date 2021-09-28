EAU CLAIRE — Families have always been a source of both love and stress, but the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing political polarization have shined a spotlight on the conflict side of the relationship.
So what can people do to tackle the inevitable disagreements that arise without breaking the bonds that tie families together?
For advice on how to address that challenge — and keep the peace at upcoming holiday gatherings — the Leader-Telegram reached out to licensed professional counselor Mary Telisak, owner of Keystone Counseling in Eau Claire. Following are her responses:
What are some of the major subjects that lead to family conflict?
Families have long conflicted about roles and values. Couples often disagree about the division of parenting responsibilities and household chores. Religion and finances can cause distress within nuclear families and across generations.
In recent years I have heard from multiple grandparents who are frustrated by the expectation that they provide “free daycare” for their grandkids while their son/daughter goes to work or school. Conflict around cell phones and social media use is a near constant stress for most families these days. Our modern world provides wonderful gifts and a bounty of opportunities for conflict. Of course, in the past 24 months politics and COVID-19 have been sources of hurt and insult for many families.
People seem to be increasingly vocal about their beliefs (across topics) and are often outwardly critical of those who think differently, including family members. Text messaging, social media and online forums aren’t helping the situation either, as many individuals feel emboldened to type nasty comments that they probably would not say to someone in person.
Why are families and family gatherings a source of stress when they also are so important and such a source of joy?
Our families are often seen as an extension of ourselves. That’s hard to stomach when someone in the family is doing something you find embarrassing, shameful or hurtful.
In general, we tend to expect a lot from those we love. We want them to be happy and healthy. We want to feel respected and cared for. It’s hard for everyone to be on the same page about what this looks like all of the time. Change seems to be happening so quickly these days; for some it feels natural or exciting, and for others it’s overwhelming and frightening.
I truly believe that most people are doing their best and want the best for themselves and their loved ones. However, we are all different, and in fighting for recognition of that we seem to be simultaneously expecting each other to think the same as we do about what is “right” and what is “wrong.” The problem is that there are many right ways to do things. Education, religion, family time, financial decisions — these aren’t one-size-fits-all, and they often change from one generation to the next.
What advice can you offer for confronting a family member about an issue without being combative?
I don’t recommend “confronting” a family member about an issue; I recommend opening a discussion. If you can’t discuss, don’t talk. If you can discuss, focus on being curious and courteous. Often people are eager to talk, not listen. Focus on gaining perspective, as opposed to influencing.
If there is an issue that you feel must be addressed, remember there is a difference between criticizing and complaining. Criticisms are character attacks; they often include name-calling or global labeling (“you’re so ignorant” or “you never think about anyone except for yourself”). Complaints are specific comments about a particular action that went against an expectation or need; ideally, they include validation or acknowledgement of the other person’s perspective.
They may also include setting a boundary, but they are not aggressive. (“I am asking everyone who comes into my house to wear a mask. I am taking COVID-19 very seriously. I wish you would too. However, if you won’t wear a mask, and if you are not vaccinated, I am going to have to ask you not to come over. I just don’t feel comfortable. I hope you can understand.”)
If you don’t know the other person’s perspective, start by asking. You don’t have to agree, and you can still voice a request for a different action or set a boundary, but harshness turns people off and against each other, and usually only encourages the other to dig their heels in deeper.
How would one broach the subject of a particularly common recent source of strife, COVID-19 vaccination, to a reluctant family member when you really believe getting the shot is best for them and you?
I’d encourage people to remember that their anti-vax family member/friend probably also thinks it’s in their and your best interest not to get vaccinated. They believe the vaccine is risky, just as a vaccine supporter believes not being vaccinated is risky. The conversation then becomes, “How can we both want the same thing but have such opposing views?” (Again, curiosity, not persuasion. Most people who are interested in being persuaded will look for answers and ask for opinions. If someone isn’t asking for your opinion, it’s probably because they’ve already established their own.) The key in this example though, is alignment. It is respectful and reflective: “We are both smart and caring people. We both want the same thing — safety and health. There are values driving our choices. So how have we arrived at such different conclusions on this topic?”
The conversation is moving away from persuasion and toward perspective. It might ask, “What sources are we each getting our information from and how did we come to define those as reliable?” or “What would it take for me to change my stance or you to change yours?” or “What are the values that are driving our choices and how did those come to be important to each of us?”
Note that there is no point in expecting anyone to have a revelation in the moment. But if two people can share in a discussion and both walk away feeling respected and heard, I think that’s a good start. If we care about each other, we need to put down our shields and daggers.
Is it best to take on important issues and try to resolve conflicts or just ignore and stay away from divisive topics?
It depends. If the “important issue” is regarding something you need from someone, then bring up the topic and work toward a resolution — or at least be wiling to set a clear boundary/expectation. On the other hand, if your “important issue” is really a preference, then I would suggest choosing your battles wisely and considering letting it go. Requesting others accommodate your every desire is inappropriate and unreasonable. This goes back to the initial idea that there is more than one appropriate way to behave in most situations.
Similarly, if “resolving a conflict” to you means getting the other person to agree with you and do what you want them to do, then the best option is probably to avoid the topic altogether. On the other hand, if resolving conflict means learning about the other person’s feelings and experiences and working toward a middle ground or a give-and-take, then go for it!
Ultimately, conflict is inevitable. Put the relationship first by staying curious and respectful. Be willing to bend and learn. You don’t have to give up on your own beliefs, but you must be able to differentiate needs from preferences and be able to set boundaries without attacking the other person’s character.