Spring means a fresh crop of rhubarb, and that is one of many things I cherish about this season. Unfortunately my ability to keep rhubarb growing and producing in our own yard has been challenged. Luckily we have friends who have our backs — and an abundant supply of this seasonal treat. For them, I am grateful.
While I suspect several products we use on our lawn may be the problem, I looked up how to care for rhubarb plants with hopes of zeroing in on the reason for our failure to keep the plants growing and producing. Here is what I found on premeditatedleftovers.com:
Newly planted crowns need a lot of fresh water to get a strong start. Be sure to water rhubarb plants so they get about 2 inches of water per week. A few inches of mulch can help the plant retain moisture during the warmer months.
Rhubarb appreciates fertilizer several times during the growing season. Give the plant a basic fertilizer every four weeks. Don’t worry about pesticides as few pests pay any attention to rhubarb plants. Just watch for signs of rot or decay on the leaves, which can occur if the soil quality or drainage around the plant is poor. Remove these portions of the plant as you see them.
Every four to five years you may need to thin out your rhubarb crop. Simply remove plants so a space of at least a foot can be in between plantings. At the end of the growing season, simply cut the crown back down to the base and cover with several inches of mulch. You can then look forward to a new crop growing next year.
The University of Minnesota offers these rhubarb tips on varieties and harvest:
• Different varieties have varying levels of sourness and fibrousness.
• Varieties also vary in color from almost pure green to almost pure red. Usually the skin is more or less red, while the flesh color varies from pale to darker green.
• Color does not cause any specific flavors. Redder varieties are desirable for pies, because the color of the filling is more attractive than the grayish color of cooked green varieties.
• Plant stature and vigor also vary among varieties. In general, greener varieties are more vigorous and have longer stalks than red varieties.
• Rhubarb leaves are toxic. Do not eat them.
• Rhubarb is one of the first crops of the year. Wait until the second season before harvesting. Wait until the third season if you started from seed.
• Begin picking stalks as soon as they have reached their full length. Depending on the variety, they may be only 12 inches long, or as long as 2 feet.
• To pick rhubarb, hold the stalk firmly, pull and twist. Do not use a knife.
• Immediately upon harvesting, use a knife to trim the leaves from the stalks and discard. They are toxic, and leaving them on can speed wilting of the stalks.
• The harvest season for rhubarb lasts until the end of June. Until then, pick as many stalks as you wish. After harvest, allow the plant to keep all of its leaves, to build its reserves of energy for the next year.
• A common myth is that the entire plant becomes toxic later in the summer. This is not true.
• When a seed stalk emerges from the plant, cut it off as soon as you notice it. If the plant flowers and sets seed, it will have used up energy unnecessarily.
• Rhubarb is common in dishes with strawberries, but the season for strawberries and the season for rhubarb only overlap in June. Some gardeners freeze rhubarb for a few weeks until the main harvest of strawberries starts.
I hope your rhubarb plants are happier and healthier than mine this spring and that you can find new, creative ways to incorporate it into your diet. Enjoy the season!
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Chocolate Rhubarb Brownies
1 C white sugar
1/2 C vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 C flour
1/3 C cocoa powder
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 C rhubarb, diced
1/2 C chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly spray the paper with nonstick spray. In a bowl whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. In another bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix just until blended
Add the rhubarb and chocolate chips and mix until they are combined. The batter will be thick. Pour and spread the batter into the prepared dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or just until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Remove brownies from the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes. Cut into 16 squares. Recipe and photo courtesy of joyinourhome.com.
Raspberry Rhubarb Slab Pie
Crust:
1½ C flour
1/2 C cold butter, cubed
Pinch of salt
1 Tbsp sugar
1 tsp vinegar
1½ Tbasp cold water
Filling:
2 C sugar
1/3 C corn starch
5 C fresh or frozen (about 2 12-oz bags) unsweetened raspberries, thawed and drained
3 C sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed and drained
Crumb topping:
1 C flour
1/2 C brown sugar
1/2 C cold butter
Icing:
1¼ C powdered sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
5 tsp milk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Set aside.
To make the crust, in a food processor, pulse together flour, butter, salt and sugar until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. (If you don’t have a food processor, use a fork or your fingers.) Add the vinegar and water until the mixture is doughy. Press into prepared pan in an even layer.
For the filling, stir together sugar and corn starch in a large bowl. Add raspberries and rhubarb and mix well. Spread in an even layer over crust.
Place all crumb topping ingredients in a food processor. Pulse to make crumbs. Spread evenly over filling layer. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a light golden brown and filling is bubbly. Allow to cool. Combine powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Drizzle over cooled pie. Cut into squares. Recipe and photo courtesy of crumbsandchaos.net.
Easy Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
2 pie crusts for a two-crust pie, and a deep-dish pie plate
1 C rhubarb, peeled and chopped into small pieces
2 C fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced
1½ C sugar
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp corn starch
1 Tbsp lemon zest
Mix the strawberries, rhubarb and sugar together. Add the lemon juice and lemon zest. Stir in the corn starch; this thickener will give your pie a rich texture. Place all of the filling into the bottom pie crust/pie plate, mounding it nicely in the center.
With a sharp knife or pastry roller, cut strips of pastry dough about 1 inch thick. Weave the strips on top of the filling to create a lattice effect. Trim the edges of the lattice where it meets the fluted edge. Brush the lattice and fluted edges with an egg yolk wash.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes and then at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until crust is golden and filling is bubbling nicely. Serve when cool. Recipe and photo courtesy of youcanliverichonless.com.
Roasted Rhubarb Barbecue Sauce
4 C coarsely chopped rhubarb
3 cloves garlic
1 C water (plus more, as needed)
3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/2 C brown sugar
1/4 C ketchup
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp chili powder
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Dash of cayenne pepper
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray generously with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chopped rhubarb and garlic cloves on the pan. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until rhubarb is soft.
Transfer the rhubarb and garlic to a food processor or blender. Puree with one cup of water until smooth. Pour the puree into a medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Add additional water as needed. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Cool before pouring into storage container. Keep refrigerated. Makes about 2 cups. Recipe courtesy of letsdishrecipes.com.