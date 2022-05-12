BARRON — The cause of a Barron house fire in which two young children and a man were killed remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department with the help of the state Division of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal’s office.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified the three who died in Thursday’s early morning blaze as Donald Albee, 44, of Barron, and his two children, 5-year-old Emily and 6-year-old Conner.
Barron-Maple Grove Fire Chief Mike Romsos said when he was paged at 3:26 a.m. he could see the glow from the fire from his house about a half-mile away. When he arrived on scene, the house at 110 E. River Ave. was fully engulfed, with flames shooting out the windows and doors.
The firefighters were just getting their hose lines to the fire and knew three people were inside the residence when Romsos arrived.
Fire crews found the two children in a basement area after about 15 minutes.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said this was the first time in his and the fire chief’s careers they’ve seen firefighters carrying children out of a house.
“This was a tough one,” Fitzgerald said. “I can’t commend our firefighters enough for how they attacked this.”
The body of the children’s father was found inside the house — as it still burned — about one hour later.
The owner of the residence is Delores Dahlberg, 49, who was identified as Albee’s girlfriend. She had escaped the blaze and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, and was treated and released at the scene.
The Barron Police Department, firefighters and investigators wrapped up the scene by 2:30 p.m., leaving behind the burned-out hulk still standing and questions as to its origins.
“The cause of origin is really what we’re looking for right now,” Fitzgerald said.
The list of possibilities, Fitzgerald said, could include negligence, arson, accident or weather. A thunderstorm had passed through hours earlier, and investigators intended to look at reports to see if any storm activity had remained. The sheriff would not comment on whether the fire was the result of foul play or even where in the home it might have started.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses, neighbors and Dahlberg, who has been cooperative, Fitzgerald said. The state fire marshal’s office had agreed to be part of the investigation because the origin was unknown and three people had died.
In some investigations, the cause can’t be determined because there’s so much charred residue, the sheriff said. The house is a total loss.
While the investigation continues, the community, emergency workers and school are dealing with the loss of the father and his pre-kindergarten and kindergarten children who attended Barron Elementary School.
“Extra counselors were brought in for the staff and the students, and they will remain there throughout the day, tomorrow and into next week,” Fitzgerald said.
Likewise, counseling and stress debriefing will be provided to fire crews, EMS and law enforcement officers.