RICE LAKE -- The comedy "Ripcord" will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, through Saturday, June 19, and Monday, June 21, through Saturday, June 26, at the Red Barn Theatre, two miles northeast of Rice Lake at Highway 48.
For reservations call 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770. Guests are advised to arrive by 7:15 p.m. to claim their reservation.
The play opens the 61st season at the Red Barn Theatre.
Written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Brandon Brown, "Ripcord" takes place in The Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. Abby Binder has kept a room to herself for four years, and when she has a new roommate, Marilyn Dunne, the competition begins.
Abby is up to her tricks, but Marilyn can hold her own when she makes a bet: If Abby can break her endless patience, thus making Marilyn angry, she will move out.
Mary Hankins plays Abby, and Beth Halverson will play Marilyn Dunne. Scotty, the resident aide, who tries to remain neutral, is played by Jackson Liedl. Mandy Tietz is in the role of The Woman In White, while Paul Baribeau plays multiple roles (Derek, Zombie Butler, Masked Man).
Four shows will be staged this summer at the Barn. Gift certificates from 2020 and 2021 will be honored when presented at the ticket booth. Season tickets will not be sold this season.
In an effort to comply with federal guidelines, fully vaccinated patrons can attend without a mask, and non-vaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask while inside the theater and gallery areas.