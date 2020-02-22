Blue Ox Music Festival and Pert Near Sandstone are launching the Road to Blue Ox 2020 Tour, which includes a stop on Saturday, May 16, in Eau Claire.
The tour kicks off on March 19 in Des Moines, Iowa, and travels to five states in the Midwest — including Illinois, Minnesota and North Dakota — before the May 16 finale, a block party and performance from 4 to 11 p.m. outdoors at the Oxbow Hotel. For ticket information about the Eau Claire show, go to tinyurl.com/t6on4uq.
Each night will feature a different lineup of supporting artists including: Them Coulee Boys, Adam Greuel, Kind Country, The Cropdusters and Fox Crossing String Band. Additional dates and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Blue Ox Music Festival will be on site at every show, giving away official Blue Ox merchandise and a pair of passes to this year’s festival.
Tickets for the Road to Blue Ox Tour are on sale now at BlueOxMusicFestival.com and PertNearSandstone.com.
As musicians and ambassadors for the festival, Pert Near Sandstone members Nate Sipe and Justin Bruhn produce and host the “Road to Blue Ox Podcast.” In each episode, Bruhn and Sipe interview one of the performing artists on the lineup as well as highlighting key information and updates about the festival.
The 2020 season’s debut episode features an in-depth conversation with the legendary Jerry Douglas, talking about life on the road, songwriting craft and the evolution of bluegrass music.
Pert Near Sandstone are set to debut their sophomore studio album this summer at the 2020 Blue Ox Music Festival, set for June 11 through 13 at the Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
This year’s lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Gov’t Mule, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band, Charlie Parr, Rising Appalachia, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Lillie Mae and Them Coulee Boys.
General admission tickets are still available for purchase, which gives you access to all entertainment and unreserved tent camping. Car camping passes are available for guests who prefer their car on the campsite next to their tent. Reserved RV/tent sites are also available for purchase. Camping accommodations include spaces for RVs, family and quiet camping, and glamping options.
For more information about the festival go to blueoxmusicfestival.com or call 715-602-4440.