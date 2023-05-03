Heat Knicks Basketball

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Sauce Gardner sit courtside in the second half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 111-105. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago, pondering his future while many speculated about his next move.

Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates.

