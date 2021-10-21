The Wisconsin Department of Agricuture, Trade and Consumer Protection is asking farmers to check the runoff advisory forecast when preparing fields following this year’s harvest.
Spreading manure on fields can improve the soil for the next growing season, but the benefits only stay in place if the manure does. The forecast can help determine the potential for runoff due to weather conditions and soil temperatures.
“A nutrient management plan helps determine where and how much manure you should spread,” said Andrea Topper, DATCP’s soil and watershed management training and outreach conservation specialist. “The runoff risk advisory forecast can tell you when to spread that manure. Assessing current field conditions is just one step farmers should use in their decision to spread manure.”
Spreading manure also raises the possibility of inadvertent spills, and farmers are reminded that spills must be reported. Spills or runoff that affects water quality must be reported to the 24-hour hotline at (800) 943-0003.
“About 31% of preventable transportation-related manure spills are due to operator error,” said Kevin Erb, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension conservation professional training program director. “An accidental spill is not illegal, but failing to properly report and clean it up is.”