EAU CLAIRE — Revenue in two key areas appears strong for Eau Claire County and bodes well for next year’s budget projections.
Collections from sales taxes and vehicle registration fees are well above budget so far in 2021 and could result in significant surpluses, according to figures from the county’s finance department.
Through July 2021, the latest month for which information is available, the county has collected $7.5 million from sales taxes. Its 2021 budget is $10.5 million. That means the county has collected 71% of its sales tax budget through 58% of the year.
That $7.5 million figure is far higher than recent years. Through July 2020, the county had collected $6.13 million in sales taxes. Through July 2019, it had collected $6.11 million, according to county figures.
In June 2021, the county collected $950,000 in sales tax revenue. In July, that number was $1.4 million, the county’s highest monthly total this year.
Through the first seven months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $1.07 million in sales tax revenue per month. If that monthly average continues for the final five months of 2021, the county would collect $12.85 million this year, resulting in a sales tax surplus of over $2 million.
This year’s sales tax budget of $10.5 million was a cautious estimate by the county mainly because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was uncertain when the 2021 budget was approved in November 2020. The sales tax budget was about $10.85 million in both 2020 and 2019. In both of those years, the county had surpluses in the low six-figures.
The county could have a seven-figure surplus this year, which is why next year’s sales tax budget is expected to be much higher. County Administrator Kathryn Schauf recommended budgeting $11.72 million for sales tax revenue in 2022. That is an increase of about $1.2 million, or 11%, compared to this year.
Schauf also recommended reserving $700,000 of sales tax revenue in 2022 “to make needed adjustments to the salary matrix” of county workers, which could allow the county to provide better compensation and retain more employees.
Vehicle registration fee
Through August, the latest month for which collection information is available, the county has collected $1.77 million in revenue from the vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax, according to county finance department figures. The 2021 budget is $2.4 million. That means the county has collected 73.8% of its budget through 66.7% of the year.
The wheel tax began in 2019 and results in Eau Claire County residents paying an additional fee for annual vehicle registrations. The fee helps fund the county Highway Department and is intended to limit county borrowing for road construction and improve county roads.
This year’s wheel tax numbers are a tick above the past two years. Through August August 2020, the county had collected $1.72 million. Through August 2019, it had collected $1.75 million. Both of those years ended with surpluses: $152,000 in 2019 and 124,000 in 2020.
Through the first eight months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $221,400 per month from vehicle registration fees. If that average continued for the final four months of the year, the county would collect $2.66 million this year, a surplus of about $260,000. That is why Schauf recommended a wheel tax budget increase of 8% to $2.6 million in 2022.
The county is facing financial challenges, most notably the percentage of its annual budget funded by debt, but sales tax and wheel tax collections do not appear to be among them.