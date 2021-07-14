Many years ago, while assisting visiting chefs demonstrating their creations at Kowalski’s “The Next Level” cooking school, I recalled and am finally sharing this simply wonderful pasta dish by Adrian Keyser.
He used imported Italian penne, but this is a great opportunity to use whole wheat or other whole grain pasta, choosing a different similar shape, if you wish. As I often recommend, use the very best ingredients you can find. Certainly don’t skip the truffle oil ... making it truly special.
Penne with Chicken, Leeks,
Corn, Truffle Oil and Parm
• ½ pound penne pasta
• Olive oil
• 8 ounces chicken, roasted and picked (from rotisserie or see recipe below)
• 1 leek, white part only, cut into quarters lengthwise and chopped
• 2 cobs sweet corn, kernels cut from cob
• 1½ tbsp. truffle oil, plus more for optional garnish
• ¼ cup heavy cream
• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
• Parmigiano Reggiano, grated, to taste
• Italian flat leaf parsley, chopped
1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add enough oil to coat the pan. Add the chicken, leek and corn and sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Stir in the salt, pepper, truffle oil and cream; simmer for a few minutes until slightly thickened.
3. Toss in the cooked pasta and a little Parmesan and pour into a large serving bowl. Garnish with more Parmesan, parsley and a drizzle of more truffle oil, if desired.
Serves 4 to 6.
Note: Rub bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs with olive oil and roast in a 375-degree oven for about 40 minutes. Pick meat from the bones and skin and shred.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.