On Tuesday, Jan. 12, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) Executive Director Ben Popp responded to an email he sent in 2016 to a Hayward business canceling a T-shirt order because of the business’s support for Donald Trump.
The email was released anonymously on social media following a recent ABSF decision to dissolve its relationship with Enbridge Energy, due to conflicting values about how to deal with the issue of climate change.
The email reads: “Unfortunately I have to cancel our recent T-shirt order as long as you are supporting Donald Trump, we will not be ordering from you. If things change in the future, let me know.“
Though the portion of the 2016 email released is time-stamped at 1:23 a.m., the date was not included. The Record has learned the email was sent in October 2016.
On social media there has been a chorus of outrage over the 2016 memo, accusing the director and the Birkie organization of putting politics over support of local businesses. In addition, there have been allegations that Popp may have violated the ABSF’s non-profit status by basing a decision on an entity’s political positions.
In his Jan. 12 response, Popp said what he did in 2016 was wrong and, when he subsequently realized his error he apologized.
“I made an error in judgment and let my personal opinions get in the way of my professional capacity as executive director of the ABSF,” Popp wrote. “In the heat of the moment, I sent an email to Hidden Bay Graphics, a local vendor, canceling an order because of their political position. By the light of day, I realized that I had miss-stepped and personally met with the owner of the company to apologize.
“We reinstated the order and continued to order from the company for years until they split their business into two unique organizations. To this day, we continue to order Birkie bibs from Hidden Bay Graphics Sports. I was wrong and I addressed this situation four years ago, with the full knowledge of the ABSF board of directors.”
However, Collette Lambert, previous owner of Hidden Bay Graphics (now under new ownership, but still in Hayward) and Hidden Bay Sports (sold and moved to Superior) said there was no meeting with Popp at which he offered an apology to either herself, daughter Lucy or son-in-law and former vice president of Hidden Bay Graphics/Sports Dan Rusch.
Lambert said there had been a meeting with an ABSF board member who took the ownership’s concern over the 2016 email back to the board, but she said there was never a follow-up response.
Popp did provide the Record with an email he asked not be published, dated Oct. 16, 2016, addressed to “Dan and Jim” in which he apologized and he provided an Outlook meeting calendar with a scheduled meeting with “Hidden Bay” on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
The 2016 email surfaced shortly after the ABSF announced it had ended a sponsorship with Enbridge Energy, a relationship that resulted in $8,500 going to the foundation. The money subsequently was returned when the board decided the relationship did not align with its Birkie Green initiatives, an organization-wide effort to curb the foundation’s impact on climate change.
The Enbridge announcement was quickly followed by the release of the 2016 email, which prompted a swift reaction and raised a cloud over the foundation that every February runs the largest cross-country skiing race in North America.
Popp said the 2016 email he sent to Jim Miller, then an employee of Hidden Bay Graphics, was not “the political position of the ABSF.”
Shortly after Popp released his comments on Jan. 12, the Record received an email from James Miller stating, “The email is accurate. Details of their press release are not.”
The Record responded with an email requesting that the inaccuracies be spelled out, and asking Miller if he released the 2016 email. There has been no response to date.
Miller is an elected alderman with the Hayward City Council and regional director for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and a former aide to Congressman Sean Duffy. Miller has also served as chair of the 7th Congressional District Republican Party.
In his response, Popp also said that ABSF’s position on Enbridge Energy also was “not intended as a political statement.”
The ABSF board also issued an official statement about the controversy on Monday, Jan. 18 (see the full response on Page 4A).
“Recently there has been concern by some in the community over the dissolution of a sponsorship agreement, layered with an unfortunate email that surfaced from five years ago,” reads the ABSF response. “We are dismayed that the perceived political intent of a dissolved sponsorship was further fueled by the sharing of a 2016 email concerning an issue that was resolved shortly after it was sent.”
The response notes that Popp “made an error in judgment in sending an email to a local businessman canceling an order based on this man’s political leanings,” and also stating that members of the board’s executive committee were informed of the email and that Popp subsequently apologized and the T-shirt order was reinstated.
“The ABSF has continued to purchase from the business since that time,” said the response. “While the local business has since been sold and divided into two separate organizations, since October 2016 the ABSF has ordered $298,588 in bibs and merchandise from the respective businesses.”
The ABSF response also states the board continues to support Popp and his staff.