Classic movie fans may be familiar with a portrayal of Lester Fisher, who served as a “personal physician” of sorts in real life. Fisher, 99, is the father of Kate Mayberry and the father-in-law of former Sawyer County Clerk Kris Mayberry.
From 1962 to 1992, Fisher was director of Chicago’s famous Lincoln Park Zoo. Five months ago he moved north to live with Kathy and Kris.
If you lived in the Chicago area anytime from the late 1940s to the 2000s, you might have seen Lester on a local TV station with one of the zoo residents. The classic movie connection relates to the movie “Patton,” the feature film portraying 3rd Army Division General George Patton, who was instrumental in the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany during World War II.
In the film, as in real life, Patton had a companion — a homely, white bull terrier named Willie. The famous mutt was given to Patton while the general was staging troops in England. Patton became fond of the dog and ended up bringing Willie along on the campaign across Europe.
That brings us back to Fisher, who obtained his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1943. In the war he took on some unique duties assigned to veterinarians, including caring for 5,000 messenger pigeons.
While making sure those pigeons were in flight shape, he also was asked to keep an eye on Willie.
“Occasionally the general was needed somewhere else and he’d call me up and say, ‘Fisher, I’m going to be gone a day or two days’ and ‘would you look after Willie,’” Lester said. “Of course, my answer was ‘Yes, Sir.’”
On several occasions, Lester was in combat zones where German bullets were fired in his direction, but his biggest fear was of something bad happening to the general’s dog.
“I thought if anything happened to Willie or (if) Willie died during my watch, I was convinced the general would shoot me on the spot,” he said.
Willie not only survived, he even outlived Patton, who died in an automobile accident after the war.
While caring for Willie, Lester had several encounters with the famous general.
“He came into the headquarters region and I happened to be there, and we would exchange a few words,” he said.
Lester said Patton was everything the movie portrayed.
“He had his riding boots and his pistols on his side and a shiny helmet, and I was totally awed by this man,” he said. “He was a true rough, tough kind of guy.”
Veterinarian school to war
After gradating from veterinary school, Lester began his military service inspecting food supplies in Pittsburg for overseas troops. Then he was assigned to England and joined Army inspectors for the 8th Air Force.
After D-Day, orders came for him to report to the 3rd Army in Brittany, France.
His immediate supervisor, the colonel, was also a veterinarian attending to Patton’s horses.
“My colonel asked me, ‘what do you know about pigeons?’ and I said, ‘Nothing. Why?’ and he said, ‘Here’s your orders. There is a signal pigeon company in the field in France, 5,000 birds.’”
Patton had used messenger pigeons successfully in North Africa and had the pigeons ready as a backup in Europe.
“I became the world authority on homing pigeons,” Fisher said. “It is amazing what those birds could do.”
Except for a small role in the Battle of the Bulge, the pigeons were not used.
Eventually the colonel would ask Fisher to look after Willie for Patton.
As the war came to an end, Lester was there with Patton and Willie as the 3rd Army Division met the Soviet Union troops outside of Prague, Czechoslovakia, which happened to be the county Fisher’s parents hailed from.
“I was fortunate I was able to take a Jeep and drive around the area,” he said.
Lincoln Park Zoo
After tending to the most famous bulldog in the world, Fisher received a job offer to care for animals kept by the Northwestern University Medical School. At the medical school, Fisher was also allowed to take classes for free with the option to continue study to become a physician, an option he never took.
While at the medical school, Fisher was asked by the director of the nearby Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago to look after sick animals. That director was Marlin Perkins, the famous host of the Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” The TV show became a weekend staple for families around America in the 1960s and 1970s, as Perkins and his famous sidekick, Jim Fowler, attempted to capture critters from around the globe.
After working for the medical school, Fisher began a private small animal practice in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn. For the next 20 years he spent most of the week in the suburbs and a half day at the zoo.
His work with the zoo animals also led to invitations from local Chicago TV shows — “Zoo Parade,” “The Ray Rayner Show” and the kids’ favorite, “Bozo’s Circus” — to introduce TV audiences to zoo animals.
In his private practice, Fisher treated the dog of an infamous Chicago mobster and soon his reputation grew among those on the other side of the law. He became, he said, the unofficial veterinarian to the mob.
In 1962, Perkins left the Lincoln Park Zoo to become the director of the St. Louis Zoo, and Fisher was asked to replace Perkins. The family lived in an apartment across from the zoo. Kate said they were close enough to hear the male lion roar every afternoon.
The zoo became famous for breeding gorillas that were sent to zoos around the country, but one young gorilla was rejected by her mother and came to live in the Fisher home the first six months of her life.
“I learned how to change diapers on a gorilla,” Kate said, “and that’s a challenge because they have forehands that will try to grab the diaper at the same time as you are trying to change them.”
Once the baby gorilla became strong enough, she no longer needed to be carried but would hang onto Kate and her sister.
“I always thought of the animals at the zoos as my kids,” Fisher said, “especially the great apes.”
Retirement
After he retired as the director in 1992, Fisher consulted zoos around the country and conservation groups around the world. He also wrote a biography titled, “Dr. Fisher’s Life on the Ark.”
Fisher continued to fundraise for the zoo, as well as serve as a board member.
More recently, he began to experience issues with his vision and mobility and was invited to live with his daughter and son-in-law. “I moved up here to be with Kate and Kris and I am enjoying their hospitality 100 percent,” he said.
Dr. Fisher has enjoyed seeing the local wildlife — birds, deer, turkeys and even a bobcat.
And there are all those memories and animals, including one famous bulldog, to recollect.
“I’ve been able to do a lot of fun, interesting things in my life,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that I did it all.”