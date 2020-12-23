A list of open student scholarships pertaining to agriculture or rural life is now available on The Country Today's website.
The list, which will continue to be updated as more information is received, can be found at tinyurl.com/ycuuhplh. The list is also easily accessible from the The Country's Today home page at www.thecountrytoday.com.
Each scholarship listing contains information about the scholarship's value, who is eligible to apply, application deadline and how interested parties can get additional information.
Organizations can continue to submit information regarding scholarships being offered, and any scholarships that meet the criteria will be added to the list. For information on what to include when submitting a scholarship to be included on the list, visit tinyurl.com/y95fnf4h.
The list will be updated as necessary until early March. Those interested in the scholarship list are invited to check back regularly for any new information.