Second log of last big pine cut Dec. 29, 1937, by Harry Doering, Town of Russell, Lincoln Co., for Alexander-Yawkey LBR. Co.

Pictured are Harry Doering’s children c. 1985, from left, Harry D. Doering, Elaine Doering Sukow, Dorothy Doering Kanitz, Norbert Doering and John Doering.
This log still stands outside the Lincoln Co. Courthouse in Merrill. Harry Doering (1898-1966) was in the logging and lumber business in northern Wisconsin and built many round-roofed barns still standing throughout the state and the Midwest. As my father’s uncle, he often stayed at our house overnight when his travels brought him to Calumet County and was always a welcome visitor in my youth. Photo submitted by James N. (Jim) Zitzelsberger, Oshkosh.