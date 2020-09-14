In a few weeks, it’ll be the one-year anniversary of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s infamous visit to the World Dairy Expo in Madison, where he noted “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.” That very week, Stop the Stealin’ protests in Omaha had brought ranchers from across the country, some arriving on horseback, to challenge meatpacker monopolies. During the course of the past year, we have seen rising anti-monopolization sentiments across the Midwest stoked by a pandemic.
The consolidated meat processing industry endangered front-line workers and cheated ranchers. Supply chains failed to deliver food from farm to table and left us in short supply of necessary medical equipment. Despite protests and ample evidence of a sick economic and food system, corporate-dominated capitalism received hardly a slap on the wrist. Most of our candidates remain remarkably quiet on the issue that could be pivotal to the survival of farm country.
Some say it’s inevitable, that’s just the free market and it will correct itself. It’s troubling that those who dare to question who is benefiting and who is losing are labeled radicals, socialists, nationalists, anti-free traders, or unpatriotic.
In light of the moment, it seems timely to look back at the capitalistic principles that brought us to this point. I’m reminded of the works of economist Adam Smith, whose writings aligned with the birth of our nation.
Smith is credited as the founder of laissez-faire capitalism and free trade. The famed Scotsman coined a term, “the invisible hand,” to describe unintended social benefits of a free market, noting this force could guide wealth and well-being so individuals and communities could benefit from a less regulated economic environment.
Students of Smith’s writings have used the theory to rationalize policies like “trickle-down” economics and free trade. Smith was a proponent of free trade for the benefit of individuals, communities and nations, and not a fan of government regulation in markets, but he also noted that maximizing returns for a few elites should never trump human sympathy and morality. In The Theory of Moral Sentiments, he writes that self-interest must be balanced by compassion and justice.
Let’s separate self-interest from greed. In The Wealth of Nations Smith wrote, “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.” Independent businesses know better how to run their lives than the government, but that does not mean they should be squashed by merchant elites whom Smith equally called to task. Ultimately, profit at any cost is no less than greed, and it stems from selfishness, not self-interest.
Smith surmised that people work for self-interest, but some free market economists have distorted this idea. Let’s say a farmer wants to ensure their family is doing well and manage their business as independently as possible. Of course, a farmer must pay attention to productivity, efficiency and profit, but Smith, perhaps an unrecognized early champion of sustainability, noted social and environmental considerations are also important to survival. Maximizing exorbitant profit for a few in the supply chain at the expense of others will not create a healthy economy or stable political system. An individual’s own best interest overlaps with the interests of others in the world of production, manufacturing and commerce and this symbiotic relationship can bring about powerful societal benefits.
What would Smith think of the role of corporations in our modern economy? He might remind us that colonists weren’t too fond of these enterprises either. Those idolized Boston tea patriots were protesting corporate tax breaks and demanding a say in policy, and they destroyed private property to make their point.
Foundational understandings of freedom and enterprise have been hijacked, and we are headed toward a plutocracy in which those of great wealth rule society. One might say we don’t really have capitalism anymore, we have crony capitalism whereby close relationships between businesses and the state rule, with individuals left out. Increasingly, individuals don’t control goods, services, or means of production.
In America, corporations have rights that are equal to or greater than individuals, including the right of free speech and the right to take property for private gain through eminent domain. Citizens can’t negotiate tax rates, but a large corporation can. Bad actor corporations conspire to eliminate competitiveness which is antithetical to a free market economy.
The crux of the problem is that large corporations have become synonymous with capitalism. The idea of the invisible hand was to free the capture of the state from the merchant elite as much as it was to free trade from government regulation. Modern capitalists forget that.
Two centuries later, many of Smith’s writings remain relevant. We could stand to learn from his moral philosophy, which seems so absent in the current climate. It is ironic that economists and politicians have focused almost exclusively on Smith’s warnings of state intervention in the market. Had they been informed by his whole body of work, they might have heeded his warnings about networks of monopolies that stifle freedom and hurt the middle class.
Our infrastructure is crumbling, income inequality is eroding the trust people have in one another, and communities are growing more polarized. The marriage of the state to corporate power is hurting independent farmers in such a way that they may not recover. It is time to strike a better balance between watchful self-governance and commercial freedom. Our best way forward in that regard is to pull together individuals, farmers and laborers alike, under a new mantra of economic democracy, and our first place to reunite is at the voting booth.
Julie Keown-Bomar is executive director of Wisconsin Farmers Union, a grassroots organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. Learn more about WFU’s efforts to elevate rural voices at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/rural-voices.