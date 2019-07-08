Summer and salads go together in a large variety of tasty ways. From simple side salads to main dish salads loaded with summer’s fruits and vegetables and topped with grilled chicken, strips of steak or even shrimp, there are an endless array of options. Add all the varieties of dressings into the mix and the options multiply.
Summer schedules often mean less time to spend in the kitchen and even less motivation to cook over a hot stove or heat up the oven on days when it’s already too hot for comfort. Days like that make salads an easy choice. Incorporating salads in your weekly meal planning also gives you an excellent reason to shop your local farmers’ market for the freshest of ingredients.
While some salads can call for a number of fresh fruits or vegetables and homemade dressings, don’t dismiss how good a simple plate of greens with just a couple of your favorite fresh vegetables and some leftover chicken dressed with store-bought dressing can taste. Salad ingredients don’t need to be numerous to create a great meal.
To make sure a lettuce salad is fresh and delicious, here are a couple of tips from plainandnotsoplain.com:
• Make sure to choose lettuce that is fresh without any blemishes, bruising or yellowing leaves.
• To get a head start on preparing the salad, clean the leaves, wrap them in a clean, dry kitchen towel and place the towel in a plastic bag. Leave the bag open and place in refrigerator. The leaves will keep for up to one week.
• To easily dry salad greens, use a salad spinner for quick work. A salad spinner is a kitchen tool that literally spins washed greens to make excess water come off.
• Tearing greens is preferable to cutting them with a knife. It’s easier and gentler on the greens, and it looks better, too. If you use a metal knife to cut greens, the greens will discolor quicker than if you use a plastic knife or tear them with your hands.
• To easily core a head of lettuce, grab the head between your hands with the bottom of the head facing down. Quickly slam the head on the countertop. It will loosen the core so that it can easily be pulled from the center of the head.
Of course a summer salad does not have to include greens. Pasta salads, potato salads and fruit salads are all wonderful ways to use summer produce in great ways and reduce the time spent and heat generated in the kitchen. Whatever kind of salads you aspire to make, enjoy the tastes of the season!
