EAU CLAIRE — Slight progress has been made in the negotiations between GFL Environmental, the owner of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill, and Eau Claire County’s Landfill Siting Committee.
Negotiations have moved forward in regards to the height of the landfill expansion. After concerns of the height expansion were raised at the last committee meeting, GFL returned an offer to decrease the maximum height of the landfill from 64 feet to just over 30 feet.
Tim Curry, GFL Regional Landfill Manager, said a concession that included allowances for airspace was unprecedented for GFL.
“This is a first, and I consider it significant,” Curry said.
Concerns from the committee were brought forth to GFL following their proposal submitted the previous evening.
The committee expressed issues with property value protection, the sociological impact payments and tonnage fees. Specifically, an issue with the number of homes and the pattern of selection chosen for the property protection plan was discussed.
GFL attorney Timm Speerschneider responded to the issue, stating that the initial negotiation proposal did not include property value protection in any capacity.
Because the landfill did not have any previous property value protection plans, GFL did not see a need to establish protections for the expansion.
Speerschneider said homes purchased after 2005 were chosen for the protection plan. During that time, a large expansion of the landfill took place.
“(The expansion) increased the height, increased the scope. ... Property value protection was not even raised during those negotiations,” Speerschneider said.
Anders Helquist, Landfill Siting Committee attorney, explained how this expansion differs from years prior.
“Sure, it might have been a bigger expansion in 2005, and that wasn’t raised by the committee at the time, but, you know, now we’re two expansions later, and this is still a 40% increase by volume,” Helquist said.
The committee also discussed the need for deed restrictions within the property value protection programs.
Helquist described the deed restriction, which would limit the corporation from expanding landfill operations if it buys a nearby property, as a fundamental source of disagreement.
The committee wants to establish deed restrictions to ensure the durability and longevity of the proposal currently being negotiated, including the vertical decrease of the landfill expansion.
Helquist said that, without deed restrictions, future expansions could increase the height of the landfill and mitigate the progress made within the current negotiations.
Other key discussion points were not discussed further due to a scheduling conflict with the North Conference room.
In closing remarks, Curry expressed his desire to complete negotiations.
“Keep in mind, my goal is to come to an agreement. I don’t want to go to arbitration,” said Curry. “‘I want to be a cooperative, contributing, company in this community.”
Community Input
Roxanne Backowski, a member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association, shared the results of a petition sent out to Eau Claire County residents about the landfill.
Backowski noted that 151 residents signed the petition to support compensation of the property owners experiencing adverse effects from living near the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.
Many of the adverse effects noted within the petition included foul smell, garbage truck traffic, environmental impacts and noise.
Fourty-eight of those residents are currently utilizing GFL waste hauling services. Out of those 48 residents, 44 said they would be willing to pay an additional $1.50 to compensate the property owners near the landfill for the adverse effects.
According to their statement, the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association does not support increasing the cost of county residents or GFL customers. The purpose of the petition was to gather support from residents across the entire county and poll GFL customers on the increases to present to the committee.