SHELL LAKE -- The Shell Lake Arts Center has several concerts scheduled in the coming week.
The performances include:
• Show choir camper performance, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lakefront Pavilion.
• Rock band camper performance, 2 p.m. Friday, Lakefront Pavilion.
• Show choir camper performance, 5 p.m. Friday, location to be determined.
• Master trumpet concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Lakefront Pavilion.
• Master saxophone recital, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, location to be determined.
For more information go to shelllakeartscenter.org or call 715-468-2414.
