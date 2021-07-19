SHELL LAKE -- The Shell Lake Arts Center has several concerts scheduled in the coming week.

The performances include:

• Show choir camper performance, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lakefront Pavilion.  

• Rock band camper performance, 2 p.m. Friday, Lakefront Pavilion. 

• Show choir camper performance, 5 p.m. Friday, location to be determined.

• Master trumpet concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Lakefront Pavilion. 

• Master saxophone recital, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, location to be determined.

For more information go to shelllakeartscenter.org or call 715-468-2414.

