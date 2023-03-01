APTOPIX France Alpine Skiing Worlds

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of the women's World Championship slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

 Gabriele Facciotti

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominated downhill training in Norway on Wednesday ahead of what could become another record-breaking weekend.

Shiffrin is aiming for her 86th career World Cup victory to match the all-time mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 80s.

Recommended for you