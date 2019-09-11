MENOMONIE -- George Maurer’s "Stripped Down," featuring saxophonist Sue Orfield, will be presented 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., Menomonie.
Maurer, a renowned pianist, music composer and interviewer, will lead Orfield through conversations and accompany her on songs that reveal the layers of her musical life. Her mentors, influences, first bands, big breaks, memorable moments and even stories “from the road” are fair game in “Stripped Down.”
Orfield, based in the Chippewa Valley, has played with many musical greats over the years, including Bo Diddley, Bobby McFerrin, The Indigo Girls, Ann Wilson (Heart), Dizzy Gillespie, Ivan Neville and Jo Dee Messina. She tours internationally with several groups, including The Tiptons Sax Quartet (formerly The Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet) and Ellen Whyte (Portland). She was voted “Best Horn” by the Washington Blues Society for the years 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.
Tickets cost $22-$25 and are available at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.