A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who is missing from Polk County and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
According to the alert:
Mary Dotson, 74, left her secondary home in Balsam Lake driving a 1999 Toyota Avalon four-door, brown in color, with Iowa plates: AIS239. She is possibly driving to her home in Algona, Iowa, or her daughter's home in Woodbury, Minn. She was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Dotson is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was wearing dark slacks and a black and white horizontally striped shirt when last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.
For more information go to facebook.com/WiSilverAlert.