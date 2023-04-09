Farrelly’s Return

FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Farrelly says she wouldn't have been able to play soccer again if she hadn't told her story. In 2021, Farrelly and teammate Mana Shim accused former National Women's Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) — Sinead Farrelly says she wouldn't have been able to play soccer again if she hadn't told her story.

In 2021, Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women's Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic. The allegations, which he denied, rocked the women's game, sparking a pair of investigations by U.S. Soccer and the NWSL that concluded there was widespread player mistreatment.