The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The group fuses a big band spirit with an inventive edge, billing itself as "at once more risky than Buble, more modern than Sinatra."
Johnson, an Emmy award-winning crooner, and lead singer of internationally known vocal group Tonic Sol-fa, gives vocal jazz and swing music a contemporary treatment.
Tickets cost $27 for adults and $15 for students and are available by going to pablocenter.org or calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).