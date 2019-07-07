For years, California has celebrated what is undoubtedly a great environmental achievement: the dramatic reduction of the lung-searing, eye-burning pollution that used to blanket Southern California and that made the region the smog capital of the United States.
But smog is making a comeback. The worst effects are being felt in San Bernardino, Riverside and other inland communities, which have seen an uptick in unhealthful air days over the last few years, The Times reported.
The worsening air quality comes as the region is facing a federal deadline to slash smog-forming pollution 45% by 2023, or risk penalties, including the loss of federal funding. It was always going to be a struggle to meet that deadline and the more stringent ozone standards that will come in the next decade. But now researchers say climate change appears to be making pollution conditions worse, which means it could be even harder for Southern California to finally clean up its air.
This is yet another potent reminder of how critical it is that California move as quickly as possible toward a zero-emission future, both to protect residents living in the smoggiest areas and to help prevent the most devastating effects of climate change.
Last year, San Bernardino had 102 days when smog reached unhealthful levels. That’s more unhealthful days than the city has logged since the mid-1990s. High levels of ozone pollution can permanently damage children’s lungs and raise adults’ risk of heart attacks and other deadly health effects.
Inland communities, which tend to be lower income, bear the brunt of the region’s air pollution problem. Pollution from cars, trucks and factories gets blown inland, where heat and sunlight transform the chemicals into ozone — or smog — which is trapped over the region by the mountains and weather conditions. By comparison, the coastal Westside had just two unhealthful air days in 2018. Cutting smog-forming emissions is also an environmental justice issue.
But Southern California is facing tremendous challenges. People are driving more. Public transit ridership is down. The movement of goods from the region’s giant shipping ports to warehouses and distribution centers is a rapidly growing, highly polluting industry. More than 80% of the region’s smog-forming pollution is created by vehicles, which are regulated by the state and federal governments. (The transportation sector is also the state’s largest source of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change.)
California has sought to be a world leader on climate change, with ambitious goals to slash greenhouse gases over the coming decades. But the state should also be moving much faster to clean up its transportation systems, and particularly its diesel trucks, in the near term through incentives and regulations.
After decades of progress, Southern California can’t afford to lose the fight for clean air.
— Los Angeles Times