EAU CLAIRE – Eau Claire County is under a winter weather advisory today, with counties to the east under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service expects 3-7 inches of snow for Eau Claire, which is right on the edge of higher forecast amounts. Marshfield could see 4-8 inches. As disruptive as the daytime snow may become, the bigger concern lies ahead.
Frigid air will move into the region this weekend, sending temperatures plunging. Saturday’s expected high is just one degree above zero, and Sunday won’t even see that. Brisk winds at times will make it feel even colder. In fact, the National Weather Service doesn’t expect wind chills above zero in Eau Claire from Thursday evening through at least Feb. 11.
Sunday will be the low point. A high below zero and wind chills down to -33 will make it dangerous to spend extended periods outdoors.
