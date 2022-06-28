Mile High magic: Avs add to Denver's title town run on ice
How's this for a hat trick: The Mile High City is now home to the Stanley Cup, NCAA and national high school hockey champions.
There must be something in the (frozen) water around Denver, right?
“More the elevation than the water,” cracked University of Denver coach David Carle, whose program won its ninth national title in April.
Detroit may be known as “Hockeytown," but Denver (elevation: 5,280 feet) has currently taken over at center ice. The Colorado Avalanche became the latest team from the city to join the party with a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday in Game 6 to end the Lightning's two-year reign. It secured Colorado's third Stanley Cup title since moving to town from Quebec before the 1995-96 season.
AP source: Westbrook exercises $47M option with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook — a past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players — nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision.
It certainly was not a surprise, considering Westbrook would not have commanded anywhere near $47.1 million for this coming season had he chosen to become a free agent. He’ll turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.
Westbrook had until Wednesday to make up his mind on the option, which will make this the fifth and final season of a $207 million contract he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The nine-time All-Star has been well-traveled since — he was traded to Houston in 2019, traded to Washington in 2020 and was moved to the Lakers in 2021.
Column: Blunt talk means saying LIV Golf is all about money
Brooks Koepka likes to boast about his honesty. He takes as much pride in being bold and blunt as he does in his remarkable record in the major championships.
He does not shy from criticism if he feels it is warranted. Koepka once accused Patrick Reed of cheating by “building sand castles” in a waste area in the Bahamas. He left no doubt about his feelings for Bryson DeChambeau, a long list.
“I’m always going to speak my mind and tell you what I think, and I think everybody in this room knows that,” he said at a PGA Championship preview day in 2020.
And now he has a chance to speak the truth about his decision to go back on his word and join the Saudi-funded rebel league known as LIV Golf.
It's about the money. It's that simple.
This is not a “force for good,” the message Greg Norman has been trying to preach and too many of his puppets have been repeating. The 22 former or soon-to-be-suspended PGA Tour members in Oregon for the LIV Golf Invitational are not there for the innovative format, or to test themselves against the best, or even to win tournaments.
Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener
The Guardians were about to slide further back in the AL Central. Amed Rosario jammed on the brakes.
Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.
“We hung on,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. "There were some things that didn’t go right, but we won.”
Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the first-place Twins, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.
Cleveland's shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. When he rounded first, Rosario, who went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June, skipped in the air.